Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 2,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $10,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Priority Technology by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Priority Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

