PRIZM Market Cap Tops $15.08 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.08 million and $48,617.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001914 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,860,221,441 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

