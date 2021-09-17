Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.71

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 21670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.94.

In related news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

