ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.17 and last traded at $79.09. Approximately 4,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,258,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $176,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

