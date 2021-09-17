Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $11.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,414,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,180,193. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

