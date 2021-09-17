Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 7,600 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $336.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The company has a market capitalization of $354.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.24.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

