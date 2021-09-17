Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 419,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 266,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,840,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

