Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 35,904 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,904 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $50.40. 250,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,982. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

