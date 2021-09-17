Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $11.14 on Major Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $8,401.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.14 or 0.00023550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00070828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00117720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00172764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.28 or 0.07296355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.08 or 1.00126554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00835294 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

