Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Increased by Analyst

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $184.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.47, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wingstop by 21.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

