Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Increased by Analyst

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AeroVironment by 102,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in AeroVironment by 271.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,922. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.