Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian National Railway Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.35.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after acquiring an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

