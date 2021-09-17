Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Cut by Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE CCS opened at $65.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

