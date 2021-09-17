Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for European Wax Center Inc Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of European Wax Center in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $29.14 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

