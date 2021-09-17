QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93,309 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.71. 564,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

