Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

