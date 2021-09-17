Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

