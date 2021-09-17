Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,151 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $150,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRS. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

