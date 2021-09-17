Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,558 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

CLDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.