Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,042 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of G1 Therapeutics worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $604.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

