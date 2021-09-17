Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,809 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

