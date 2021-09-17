Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

