Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 22,020 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cytokinetics worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

