RAI Finance (RAI) Market Cap Tops $30.60 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001330 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $30.60 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00071523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00178233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.76 or 0.07185242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,240.16 or 0.99781362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.40 or 0.00830950 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

