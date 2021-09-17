Raise Market Capitalization Achieves $53,411.87 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Raise has a total market cap of $53,411.87 and $908.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

