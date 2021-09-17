Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

RNGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

