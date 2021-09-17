Rarible (RARI) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $22.61 or 0.00047205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $107.92 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,773,724 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

