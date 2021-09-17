Rate3 Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $884,238.07 and $87,581.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00135006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.96 or 0.00768000 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

