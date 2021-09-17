Raymond James Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 160,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

