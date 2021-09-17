Raymond James Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.70

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.97.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.72 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.37.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

