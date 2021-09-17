Raymond James Increases Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Price Target to $4.00

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.23. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

