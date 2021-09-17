Raymond James Reiterates $2.00 Price Target for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut New Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

