Ready Capital Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC opened at $15.06 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ready Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.