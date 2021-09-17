Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

In related news, insider Elane Stock bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37). Also, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,926 ($77.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,845.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £42.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.