ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $74.77 million and $360,471.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.53 or 1.00043818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00854251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.68 or 0.00424942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00309064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00069528 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

