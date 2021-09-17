RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Hits $0.0617 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $80.94 million and $1.98 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.26 or 0.00290246 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00140808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00212539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

