Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Increases Dividend to GBX 18.50 Per Share

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RDW opened at GBX 736.60 ($9.62) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 654.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

