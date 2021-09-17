REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.43

Sep 17th, 2021

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2259006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REE. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

