REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.43

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2259006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REE. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Thomas acquired 161,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.