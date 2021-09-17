Refereum Market Capitalization Tops $72.44 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $72.44 million and $5.07 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00133623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

