Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.33

Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.33 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25.27 ($0.33). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.32), with a volume of 260,819 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The firm has a market cap of £53.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.06.

In other Renold news, insider Jim Haughey bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Andrew Magson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

