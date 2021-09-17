RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Down 76.8% in August

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCAR stock remained flat at $$1.06 during trading hours on Friday. 2,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,360. RenovaCare has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.31.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

