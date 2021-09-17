Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.57

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $299.57 and last traded at $299.57, with a volume of 2370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.50.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 23.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

