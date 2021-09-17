Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $484.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.