Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 40 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 380.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Linde by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $313.08 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The stock has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.42 and a 200-day moving average of $292.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

