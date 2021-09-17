Reviewing Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Goosehead Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $148.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 46.64 $9.29 million $0.51 290.84

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Ryan Specialty Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

