Reviewing Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta N/A N/A N/A Cango 99.11% 48.38% 31.67%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marqeta and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 0 3 7 0 2.70 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marqeta is more favorable than Cango.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 54.76 -$47.69 million N/A N/A Cango $314.55 million 2.00 $516.40 million $3.40 1.23

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta.

Summary

Cango beats Marqeta on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

