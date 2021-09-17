Reviewing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.31%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -47.43 ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,559.38 -$9.11 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZIVO Bioscience.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

