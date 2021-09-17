Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.56 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBC opened at $18.80 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

