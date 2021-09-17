Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,630,000 after buying an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RLJ opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

