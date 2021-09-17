Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Up to $6.21

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $6.40. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 2,733 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

